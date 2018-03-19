Valley Congressman Ryan tours GM Lordstown

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan toured GM Lordstown to learn about the latest production line upgrades.

Ryan says he fully supports the Valley's GM workers and will do what he can to help keep the plant viable.

Lordstown UAW CAP Council members had a sit down meeting with Ryan during their annual lobbying trip to Washington D.C. in February, where the Congressman offered to help.

"Part of that process was to get him into the GM facility again, walk around, show some support for the folks that are out there doing a fantastic job every day," said Glenn Johnson, president of UAW Local 1112.

During his visit to the Lordstown facility Monday, Ryan said he learned about the plant's efficiency and installation of seats, batteries, and windshield. Many of the advancements have been added to the plant since his last visit two and a half years ago.

"We're going to continue to work with the union and General Motors. We had a representative in here from Washington who represents General Motors and just continue to try and put this plant in a position for any opportunities that may present themselves," Ryan said.

With President Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs looming, Ryan said he's not worried for GM. He said General Motors buys about 90-percent of its steel and aluminum supply within the U.S.

"They will not be affected, we don't think, the way people thought a company like General Motors would be," Ryan said.

But Ryan says the tariffs need to be focused.

"If we could put on the tariffs and target them to China, which would be my suggestion and which I do support, and steel and aluminum are being made within the United States and sourced within the United States, General Motors, for the most part, should be held harmless," Ryan said.