Major Winter Storm For Start of Spring

Spring officially arrives early Tuesday afternoon but the weather will be quite wintry for the opening 24 hours of the season. Snow is expected to begin around mid-afternoon on Tuesday and the snow will fall heavily at times from the evening through the overnight hours. Large snow storms are not unusual in the month of March in our part of the country and this one will certainly qualify as "large".

Snow accumulations of 6-9 inches will be common from roughly Interstate 80 southward before the storm winds down early Wednesday. In central and northern Trumbull and Mercer counties, we expect around 3-6 inches. Impacts will be high throughout the region. Anyone planning to travel Tuesday night and early Wednesday should prepare for a tough go of it.

The weather will improve quickly on Wednesday and the end of the week looks chilly and quiet.

It's a great time to download the StormTracker 21 app! It's the best weather app for our area, hands down!