Customer credits approved in Youngstown Water Department settlement

A visiting judge Monday approved a final settlement in the class action filed on behalf of Youngstown water department customers. The action had challenged the city over the use of surplus water funds to issue grants to private parties for development projects.
A final hearing was held in common pleas court to determine whether the settlement is fair and equitable. . The settlement, which was reached after six months of mediation, provides for the issuance of credits totaling $1.4 million to be made in equal amounts to each customer. With just over 51,000 customers it appears the credit will average just under twenty eight dollars.
The settlement also places restrictions on how surplus water funds can and cannot be used going forward City Law director Jeff Limbian says it does not totally eliminate that funding tool for attracting new development.
"Generally speaking, as long as it's up to the building it's OK for water funds, if it's inside the building it's more narrowly defined," Limbian said.
A privately operated student housing project near YSU was completed using grants from surplus water funds, and other projects using that formula are still underway in the city. A Double Tree Hotel by Hilton, and the Amphitheater west of the Market Street bridge.
Limbian says while it's still an option, he knows Mayor Tito Brown plans to be very prudent in the use of water funds, and making sure it conforms with
policy and procedures.
Under the settlement, the city is on the hook for all court costs and legal fees, which could be substantial, but less than had the case not been settled.
A woman who was hit and killed by an Uber self-driving vehicle was walking a bicycle across a suburban Phoenix street.More >>
A woman who was hit and killed by an Uber self-driving vehicle was walking a bicycle across a suburban Phoenix street.More >>
A Youngstown police officer is off the street at least temporarily, following an OVI arrest this weekend.More >>
A Youngstown police officer is off the street at least temporarily, following an OVI arrest this weekend.More >>
Valley Congressman Tim Ryan tours GM Lordstown to learn about the latest production line upgrades. Ryan says he fully supports the valley's GM workers and will do what he can to help keep the plant viable.More >>
Valley Congressman Tim Ryan tours GM Lordstown to learn about the latest production line upgrades. Ryan says he fully supports the valley's GM workers and will do what he can to help keep the plant viable.More >>
A Warren is behind bars in the Trumbull County Jail on four charges of felonious assault after allegedly failing to disclose to sexual partners that he had tested positive for AIDS.More >>
A Warren is behind bars in the Trumbull County Jail on four charges of felonious assault after allegedly failing to disclose to sexual partners that he had tested positive for AIDS.More >>
The Salem Chamber of Commerce will host a Spring Job Fair Tuesday as a staffing company looks for factory workers.More >>
The Salem Chamber of Commerce will host a Spring Job Fair Tuesday as a staffing company looks for factory workers.More >>
Police in southwestern Ohio say a Dayton school bus ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, leaving two students on the bus with minor injuries.More >>
Police in southwestern Ohio say a Dayton school bus ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, leaving two students on the bus with minor injuries.More >>
A woman critically injured in a deadly ride accident at the Ohio State Fair would get nearly $1.8 million in a proposed settlement of her claims against the ride operator and companies that had inspected it.More >>
A woman critically injured in a deadly ride accident at the Ohio State Fair would get nearly $1.8 million in a proposed settlement of her claims against the ride operator and companies that had inspected it.More >>
Authorities are investigating a home explosion in southern Pennsylvania that left one person seriously injured.More >>
Authorities are investigating a home explosion in southern Pennsylvania that left one person seriously injured.More >>
Several truck driving groups have filed a lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the state Department of Transportation over toll increases.More >>
Several truck driving groups have filed a lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the state Department of Transportation over toll increases.More >>
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Speedway gas station in Lancaster County sold the jackpot-winning ticket from Saturday's Powerball drawing.More >>
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Speedway gas station in Lancaster County sold the jackpot-winning ticket from Saturday's Powerball drawing.More >>
A 3-year-old Ohio girl who was hospitalized after her baby sitter's alleged assault has died.More >>
A 3-year-old Ohio girl who was hospitalized after her baby sitter's alleged assault has died.More >>
Police say a woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted before escaping from the trunk of a car in Cleveland.More >>
Police say a woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted before escaping from the trunk of a car in Cleveland.More >>
The parent company of Cedar Point amusement park in northern Ohio is partnering with a nearby university to offer a new degree program to train students for management jobs in the tourism industry.More >>
The parent company of Cedar Point amusement park in northern Ohio is partnering with a nearby university to offer a new degree program to train students for management jobs in the tourism industry.More >>
Police say a man is dead and a woman is in custody in what investigators are calling a homicide in northwestern Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say a man is dead and a woman is in custody in what investigators are calling a homicide in northwestern Pennsylvania.More >>
A teenager has been charged in the stabbing death of a woman in a northeastern Pennsylvania home.More >>
A teenager has been charged in the stabbing death of a woman in a northeastern Pennsylvania home.More >>