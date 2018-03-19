YPD officer reassigned, facing felony charge

A Youngstown police officer is off the street at least temporarily, following an OVI arrest this weekend.

27-year-old Darrel Herdman was stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Sunday, after allegedly driving while intoxicated.

According to court documents, Herdman was also charged with one felony count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Herdman was arraigned in Youngstown Municipal Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees tells 21 News that Herdman has been reassigned to stay in the station.

Lees says any disciplinary action would depend on the judicial findings.

According to Lees, Herdman was appointed to the police force about a year and a half ago.

Herdman is scheduled to be back in court on April 13th.