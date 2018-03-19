Woman hit by Uber SUV was walking bicycle

On the day Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip is in Fargo, North Dakota interviewing as a finalist for a second job as a school superintendent, Valley lawmakers are calling for an investigation into the effectiveness of the "Youngstown Plan."
State Representative Michele Lepore-Hagan says a meeting has been set-up with the Chair of the Education and Career Readiness Committee to re-examine House Bill 70.
The United Way of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley and Hometown Pharmacy are reaching out to Struthers Elementary school students to let them know about their healthy kid's program. The program provides free monthly supplies of multivitamins to kids ages 5-12.
Two women are scheduled to appear in court today on charges of endangering after Youngstown police say they found their children left alone in a car outside South Side bar late Friday.
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol held a checkpoint in Boardman on St. Patrick's Day.
A Franklin County man is facing six charges after an alert Sheriff Deputy noticed the signs of human trafficking- leading to the rescue of a juvenile from Youngstown.
Police in southwestern Ohio say a Dayton school bus ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, leaving two students on the bus with minor injuries.
A woman critically injured in a deadly ride accident at the Ohio State Fair would get nearly $1.8 million in a proposed settlement of her claims against the ride operator and companies that had inspected it.
Authorities are investigating a home explosion in southern Pennsylvania that left one person seriously injured.
Several truck driving groups have filed a lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the state Department of Transportation over toll increases.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Speedway gas station in Lancaster County sold the jackpot-winning ticket from Saturday's Powerball drawing.
A 3-year-old Ohio girl who was hospitalized after her baby sitter's alleged assault has died.
Police say a woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted before escaping from the trunk of a car in Cleveland.
The parent company of Cedar Point amusement park in northern Ohio is partnering with a nearby university to offer a new degree program to train students for management jobs in the tourism industry.
Police say a man is dead and a woman is in custody in what investigators are calling a homicide in northwestern Pennsylvania.
A teenager has been charged in the stabbing death of a woman in a northeastern Pennsylvania home.
