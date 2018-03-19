Woman hit by Uber SUV was walking bicycle

The Latest on the pedestrian death involving a self-driving vehicle in Tempe (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

A woman who was hit and killed by an Uber self-driving vehicle was walking a bicycle across a suburban Phoenix street.

Television video footage showed a bicycle with a twisted front wheel lying on a Tempe sidewalk, with the Uber vehicle nearby.

Tempe police say the crash involving an Uber SUV happened Sunday night in the first known fatality by a self-driving test vehicle.

They say 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg wasn't in a crosswalk when she was hit. She later died at a hospital.

Federal investigators were headed to Tempe on Monday to investigate. The agency says it will examine vehicle factors, human performance and electronic recorders.

11:50 a.m.

A woman who police say was hit and killed by an Uber self-driving vehicle has been identified as 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg. She is believed to be the first person killed by a self-driving vehicle.

Police in a Phoenix suburb says Herzberg had been walking outside of a crosswalk Sunday night when she was struck by the vehicle. She died from her injuries at a local hospital.

Uber suspended its self-driving tests in a handful of cities Monday following the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board has sent a small team to Tempe to investigate what happened.

Uber expressed condolences to Herzberg's family and says it is working with local law enforcement on the investigation.

10:35 a.m.

Uber says it has suspended all of its self-driving testing following what is believed to be the first fatal pedestrian crash involving the vehicles.

The self-driving testing has been taking place in Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto.

Automakers and tech companies are competing to be first with the technology.

Police in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian on Sunday night.

Investigators say the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

The woman died of her injuries at a hospital.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi expressed condolences on his Twitter account the company is working with local law enforcement on the investigation.

10:15 a.m.

Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

Police in the city of Tempe said Monday that the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

Sgt. Ronald Elcock says in an email that the crash happened overnight but did not say whether it occurred Sunday night or Monday morning.

The woman died of her injuries at a hospital and her name was not made public.

Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months.

Uber says on Twitter that it is "fully cooperating" with the investigation and expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.