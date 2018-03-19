What to expect out of Tuesday's major winter storm

Spring will march into the Valley with a roar- but not a warm roar. A major winter storm is expected to hit the Valley beginning Tuesday afternoon and is anticipated to drop more than half a foot of snow in some places.

Already the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lawrence and Columbiana counties.

According to an update from 21 StormTracker Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm snow is expected to begin moving into the area between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Given the recent higher temperatures and warming ground temps, the snow won't find much purchase to stick until around 7 p.m.

Wilhelm said in an update on social media that he anticipates the highest snow amounts will fall farther south.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm was predicting 6-9 inches of snow for those who live from Interstate 80 south. From Interstate 80 to upper Trumbull County, community members can expect anywhere from 3-6" according to Wilhelm.

In a social media post, Wilhelm said that though his "official" forecast is not yet calling for it, he personally wouldn't be surprised if some areas to the south, including portions of Lawrence and the southernmost portions of Columbiana County, could see close to a foot of snow.

As far as impacts, Wilhelm predicts that there will be a high number of schools closings, with the majority of them being called in late Tuesday night.

The worst of the snow is expected to fall between 7 p.m. Tuesday until about 4 a.m. on Wednesday according to the current forecast.

From there, the impacts on travel are expected to continue to be major from 10 p.m. through 1 a.m. and then continue to be of moderate impact through around 10 a.m.

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelms says at this point, he does not expect power outages to be a major concern, although they can't be ruled out completely since there could be large amounts of snow.

A winter storm like this is not totally unexpected, according to Wilhelm March is typically the month with the most number of days with 6 inches of snow of more.

As always, the forecast may be updated as more information and newer models become available.

