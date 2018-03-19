St. Patrick's Day OVI checkpoint: 3 arrests, 1 fled scene

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol held a checkpoint in Boardman on St. Patrick's Day.

Authorities say a suspect fled the checkpoint and has not been apprehended. However, Troopers do have the suspect's identity and say that person will be charged with felony drug trafficking.

The checkpoint was on Market Street at Hillman from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. Troopers say a total of 528 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.

Authorities say three arrests were made Saturday night.

Authorities say there was one arrest for OVI, four summonses for driving under suspension, one citation for child restraint, two summonses for drug abuse, two citations for no operator's license, one arrest on a warrant and one arrest for felony drug trafficking.

Fifteen vehicles from the checkpoint were directed into the diversion area for further investigation.