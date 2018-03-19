Two Valley state representatives calling for investigation into "Youngstown Plan"

On the day Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip is in Fargo, North Dakota interviewing as a finalist for a second job as a school superintendent, Valley lawmakers are calling for an investigation into the effectiveness of the "Youngstown Plan," or what's also known as HB 70.

State Represenatives Michele Lepore-Hagan and Jon Boccieri are calling for an investigation into HB 70 and tell 21 News there is now a meeting set-up with the Chair of the Education and Career Readiness Committee to re-examine the law meant to restructure the Youngstown Schools.

"If people are resigning from the Academic Distress Committee, the CEO is looking at leaving himself, if teachers have filed many grievances, if Youngstown Board of Education members are filing grievances there are some problems," Lepore-Hagan said.

The State Representative also says that the bottom line is that we have to take care of Youngstown's school children and their education comes first.

"We have to make sure that every child in this state has a fair and equitable education opportunity. We need to look into House Bill 70 and maybe reintroduce legislation that we are finding on the ground being that it's the first place that it's been implemented in the state. We want to give lawmakers a chance to hear from students, teachers, members of the school board, all the stakeholders and see if they feel it's effective and what needs to happen going forward," Lepore-Hagan said

There is also a "Review Team" from the State Board of Education in Youngstown all week to audit curriculum and instruction, student support, educator development and fiscal management, along with other things in the school district.

A report of the audit by the Ohio Board of Education will be made public when the review is complete.