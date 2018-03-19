Two Valley state representatives calling for investigation into "Youngstown Plan"

Liberty Township Trustees held a meeting on Monday evening at the administration office to discuss improvements for the road department.More >>
Portions of Youngstown Poland Road, Lincoln Street, and Weston Avenue are blocked off after an accident Monday evening.More >>
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol held a checkpoint in Boardman on St. Patrick's Day.More >>
A Youngstown police officer is off the street at least temporarily, following an OVI arrest this weekend. 27-year-old Darrel Herdman was stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Sunday, after allegedly driving while intoxicated.More >>
A Boardman Middle School student has been arrested after allegedly posting a threat on social media.More >>
Police in southwestern Ohio say a Dayton school bus ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, leaving two students on the bus with minor injuries.More >>
A woman critically injured in a deadly ride accident at the Ohio State Fair would get nearly $1.8 million in a proposed settlement of her claims against the ride operator and companies that had inspected it.More >>
Authorities are investigating a home explosion in southern Pennsylvania that left one person seriously injured.More >>
Several truck driving groups have filed a lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the state Department of Transportation over toll increases.More >>
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Speedway gas station in Lancaster County sold the jackpot-winning ticket from Saturday's Powerball drawing.More >>
A 3-year-old Ohio girl who was hospitalized after her baby sitter's alleged assault has died.More >>
Police say a woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted before escaping from the trunk of a car in Cleveland.More >>
The parent company of Cedar Point amusement park in northern Ohio is partnering with a nearby university to offer a new degree program to train students for management jobs in the tourism industry.More >>
Police say a man is dead and a woman is in custody in what investigators are calling a homicide in northwestern Pennsylvania.More >>
A teenager has been charged in the stabbing death of a woman in a northeastern Pennsylvania home.More >>
