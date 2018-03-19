Dairy Queen is celebrating spring with a 'sweet treat'

Dairy Queen stores all over the Mahoning Valley are offering guests a free cone on Tuesday in celebration of the first day of spring.

Customers will be given the option of donating money to a good cause.

"When guests order their free cone, they'll be invited by DQ staff to make a donation to Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley," said JoAnn Stock, senior director of development, Akron Children's Hospital.

Last year, Dairy Queen locations raised more than $39,000 throughout the year for Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley.

"This promotion has been very successful in past years, and we hope to see the community's generosity in supporting children of the Valley," said Stock.