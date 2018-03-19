Boardman student arrested following alleged social media threat

A Boardman Middle School student has been arrested after allegedly posting a threat on social media.

According to a press release, Boardman Police arrested a Glenwood Jr. High student and charged him with inducing panic and obstructing justice.

School officials say it came to their attention Friday morning the student allegedly posted threats involving weapons on social media.

The investigation was immediate.

Police say the student was searched and did not have any weapons. According to the press release, officials say the student did not have weapons at home or any access to weapons.

Superintendent Timothy Saxton says, "The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. Threats and violence of any kind involving social media create panic and disrupt education in our schools. Students have been repeatedly warned this will not be tolerated in Boardman."