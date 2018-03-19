Liberty Twp Trustees approve 2 part-time workers for road dept.

Liberty Township Trustees held a meeting on Monday evening at the administration office to discuss improvements for the road department.

Zoning commission member, Arnie Clebone says trustees approved two part time positions for the road department.

Those positions require no more than 25 hours a week.

Clebone says they do hope to hire one or two more, when they find them. Township officials say they need more people out there working to fill the potholes.

In a later meeting on Monday, officials also discussed the township's tethering laws. The meeting was expected to have a lot of people from the community present, after a woman's dog was killed by an unchained dog earlier this month.

A township trustee told 21 News this topic was "tabled" for a second time at the meeting.