Boardman hosting State of the Schools meeting Tuesday on levy

The Boardman School District is turning to the community to help pass a $1.5 million levy.

In order to get the word out and answer questions, a "State of the Schools" meeting will be held.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Boardman High School Cafeteria.

"If they want to see the Boardman Schools financial plan and the details behind it, and if they want to give some feedback and some input to that plan because it's not set in stone yet, we want to get some input. We want to gauge the community then they need to be there," says superintendent, Tim Saxton.

In January, the board of education voted to put a $5.8 million levy on the May ballot.

Officials say if the levy is passed, the cost to a $100,00 homeowner would be less than 17 dollars per month.