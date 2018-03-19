Brookfield Trustees: Outside firm leading search for new fire chief

Brookfield Township Trustees voted in a meeting on Monday night to hire an outside firm to lead its search for a new fire chief.

Officials say Ohio Fire Chiefs Association will be leading the search for the chief who will lead the department, which responds to fires and medical emergencies.

Chairman of Brookfield Trustees, Ron Haun says, "We felt using the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association was the most professional manner that we could go out and find the best fire chief that we're looking for."

Officials say the process is expected to take about 6 months.

The cost for services will be $4,500.

Trustees will have the final say in who the association chooses to hire.