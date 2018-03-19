Meeting scheduled to discuss Lordstown distribution center

People for and against a distribution center in Lordstown are expected to pack a meeting next Monday night.

Many residents fear the zoning change from residential to industrial will become a trend in the township, but others fear jobs will be in jeopardy if the change is rejected.

TJX the parent company of TJ MAX, Home Goods, Marshalls, and Sierra Trading company wants a 300-acre parcel of land currently zoned residential changed to industrial. They want to build a warehouse distribution center. Congressman Tim Ryan is writing the CEO of the company to say the region supports this project and 1,000 jobs. Ryan said, "Anytime you get an opportunity to land a thousand jobs for people in this community I think we've got to go after it as aggressively as you can. This will also mean temporary good-paying construction jobs."



But people who live near the proposed site of Hallock Young and Bailey Roads don't want the increased truck traffic, noise, or possible decline in property values.

People who live in other parts of Lordstown have also signed the petition fearing a zoning change from residential to industrial will become a trend in the village.

Many residents point to other projects where other companies wanted a change in zoning, but after it was rejected they found sites to build in Lordstown that was already zoned industrial.

They have started a petition against changing the zoning. Martin Jones said, "We don't feel we want to get into rezoning big chunks of the village to industrial as long as there is plenty of industrial property available."

Councilman Robert Bond said, "There are other industrial plots here in the village that is large enough to accommodate them. We welcome them to build at those sites."

But Mayor Arno Hill said, "The company has checked out those other suggested sites and said they won't work. They hired a site selection company. They've been looking for two years. They have a backup site, unfortunately, it's in east-central Pennsylvania."

Some on city council favor the business and jobs it will create. They emphasize the company plans on creating buffer zones and being good neighbors.

Monday, March 26th at 6:30 p.m. the company will present its plans for the site to the Planning Commission and answer questions. The commission will also take comments from the public. The meeting in the community room is expected to be packed.

People opposed to the zoning change will present their petition at that meeting. The planning commission is expected to make its decision a few days after that meeting after listening to all sides.