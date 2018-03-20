New Castle man killed in head-on crash

A New Castle man died after being thrown from his Jeep during a head-on crash in Lawrence County.

State police say 46-year-old David Arnold Junior was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on the 4800 block of State Route 18 in North Beaver Township late Monday afternoon.

A 20-year-old Ellwood City woman tells police she swerved her Jeep Grand Cherokee to avoid Arnold's oncoming Jeep that she believed had drifted into her lane.

Troopers say the woman overcompensated during her turn and her jeep began to spin and crossed into the path of Arnold's Jeep.

Arnold was thrown from his Jeep upon impact according to investigators.

Police say the woman was wearing a seatbelt and wasn't injured. Arnold was not wearing a seatbelt.

State Police brought in a forensic unit and accident reconstruction unit to investigate the crash.

The investigation continues.