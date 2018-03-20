Warren man found shot in Youngstown

Police say a Warren man found wounded along a downtown Youngstown street is hospitalized in critical condition.

An officer on patrol says he heard 41-year-old John Wells yelling for help on Market Street across from the Mahoning County Courthouse early Tuesday, just after midnight.

Wells, who had a stomach wound, told police he had been shot in the area of South Avenue and Front Street and then walked Downtown where police found him.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he's being treated.

A 21 News producer says she was stopped by Youngstown Police officers near South Avenue and 680 after the shooting.

Police told her they were looking for a someone in a maroon colored vehicle who may be connected to the shooting.

No arrests had been made as of 4 am.