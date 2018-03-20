Warren man found shot in Youngstown

Drivers in Columbiana and Mahoning Counties should prepare for slippery road conditions tonight and early Wednesday according to the National Weather Service.More >>
Drivers in Columbiana and Mahoning Counties should prepare for slippery road conditions tonight and early Wednesday according to the National Weather Service.More >>
People living in a Hubbard neighborhood are under a boil advisory following repairs to a broken water main.More >>
People living in a Hubbard neighborhood are under a boil advisory following repairs to a broken water main.More >>
Police say a Warren man found wounded along a downtown Youngstown street is hospitalized in critical condition.More >>
Police say a Warren man found wounded along a downtown Youngstown street is hospitalized in critical condition.More >>
A New Castle man died after being thrown from his Jeep during a head-on crash in Lawrence County.More >>
A New Castle man died after being thrown from his Jeep during a head-on crash in Lawrence County.More >>
People for and against a distribution center in Lordstown are expected to pack a meeting next Monday night.More >>
People for and against a distribution center in Lordstown are expected to pack a meeting next Monday night.More >>
A panel of federal judges is throwing out a legal challenge by Republican congressmen to a district map developed last month by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.More >>
A panel of federal judges is throwing out a legal challenge by Republican congressmen to a district map developed last month by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.More >>
Police in southwestern Ohio say a Dayton school bus ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, leaving two students on the bus with minor injuries.More >>
Police in southwestern Ohio say a Dayton school bus ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, leaving two students on the bus with minor injuries.More >>
A woman critically injured in a deadly ride accident at the Ohio State Fair would get nearly $1.8 million in a proposed settlement of her claims against the ride operator and companies that had inspected it.More >>
A woman critically injured in a deadly ride accident at the Ohio State Fair would get nearly $1.8 million in a proposed settlement of her claims against the ride operator and companies that had inspected it.More >>
Authorities are investigating a home explosion in southern Pennsylvania that left one person seriously injured.More >>
Authorities are investigating a home explosion in southern Pennsylvania that left one person seriously injured.More >>
Several truck driving groups have filed a lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the state Department of Transportation over toll increases.More >>
Several truck driving groups have filed a lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the state Department of Transportation over toll increases.More >>
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Speedway gas station in Lancaster County sold the jackpot-winning ticket from Saturday's Powerball drawing.More >>
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Speedway gas station in Lancaster County sold the jackpot-winning ticket from Saturday's Powerball drawing.More >>
A 3-year-old Ohio girl who was hospitalized after her baby sitter's alleged assault has died.More >>
A 3-year-old Ohio girl who was hospitalized after her baby sitter's alleged assault has died.More >>
Police say a woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted before escaping from the trunk of a car in Cleveland.More >>
Police say a woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted before escaping from the trunk of a car in Cleveland.More >>
The parent company of Cedar Point amusement park in northern Ohio is partnering with a nearby university to offer a new degree program to train students for management jobs in the tourism industry.More >>
The parent company of Cedar Point amusement park in northern Ohio is partnering with a nearby university to offer a new degree program to train students for management jobs in the tourism industry.More >>
Police say a man is dead and a woman is in custody in what investigators are calling a homicide in northwestern Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say a man is dead and a woman is in custody in what investigators are calling a homicide in northwestern Pennsylvania.More >>