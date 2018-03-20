Columbiana and Mahoning County drivers prepare for slippery road - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Columbiana and Mahoning County drivers prepare for slippery roads

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Drivers in Columbiana and Mahoning Counties should prepare for slippery road conditions tonight and early Wednesday according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory is scheduled to go into effect for both counties tonight at 8 pm.

The weather service predicts that people in areas south of Route 30 in Columbiana County will get the brunt of the snowfall with about 4 inches expected.

Columbiana and Lawrence Counties will be under the advisory until 8 pm Wednesday.

Mahoning County, which can expect around two inches of snow, will remain under the advisory until 11 am Wednesday.

In addition to slippery roads, drivers should expect reduced visibilities at times.

