Though Spring is finally here, snow is on the way...

Meteorologist AJ Harris's Forecast:

Happy Spring! The vernal equinox will be at 12:15 PM kicking off the season.

Though spring officially begins today, temperatures will be below average, only reaching about 40 degrees.

A system to our south is bringing rain and a wintry mix to much of Ohio, as the day goes on it will continue moving North, and could push some rain or a mix into the Southern parts of the Valley this afternoon.

Tonight will bring periods snow to the Valley, with most of the snow showers staying south of Route 224.

Snow will continue through Wednesday morning, so some commutes to work will be a tricky. The highest snow totals in our area will likely be in southeastern Columbiana County. Many parts of Mahoning and northern/western Columbiana Counties will see anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of snow, with lighter accumulation father north. Parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties may only see 1 to 3 inches.