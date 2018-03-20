Youngstown man reports theft of coin collection from his front porch

A Youngstown man tells police that someone stole what he describes as rare, valuable coins that he kept in a box on the front porch of his South Side home.

The 51-year-old East Philadelphia Avenue resident told officers that he noticed on Sunday that someone had cut the tape he kept wrapped around the tin lock box which he says contained about $1,000 worth of collectible coins and currency.

He kept the box inside the enclosed front porch of his home.

According to the victim, the missing coins include a 2001 Buffalo Dollar coin, 2 Silver American Eagle coins, a 1 ounce Silver Christmas bar, an 18886 Morgan Dollar, Red Seal $2 bills, a 1964 Mint set, a proof set which contained coins ranging from a silver dollar to a penny, an 1893 Columbian half dollar, Blue Seal $1 silver certificates and sets of state quarters from all fifty states.

The victim told police that it's possible that someone who knows his friend may have taken the coins.

Police are still investigating.