Bloomfield mom accused of ramming cars with toddler at her side

A Trumbull County mom is behind bars, facing several charges after allegedly ramming other vehicles and leading Sheriff's Deputies on a chase- all while her 2-year-old son was in the car.

Twenty-four-year-old Carlee Stamm was booked Monday morning on charges of endangering children, causing an officer harm while resisting arrest, and failing to comply.

According to a Trumbull County Sheriff report, deputies were contacted by the Geauga County Sheriff's Office, asking them to check a home on Dennison Ashtabula Road for Stamm's vehicle.

The report says that Geauga Sheriff told dispatchers that Stamm was highly intoxicated, had a knife on her, and was using her vehicle to ram into other cars while her child was in the backseat.

Deputies say they began driving in the direction of Stamm's home and saw her driving down the road.

According to the official report, the cruiser turned around and began following Stamm. Stamm allegedly pulled a U-turn and took off from deputies.

Officials say that deputies activated their overhead lights and began chasing Stamm. Deputies allegedly pursued Stamm until she pulled into a driveway, jumped out of the car, and began yelling at her mother.

A report says Stamm "took a fighting stance", pushed up her sleeves, and yelled at deputies, "Don't f****** touch me! Don't f****** put your hands on me!"

Deputies say they attempted to handcuff Stamm, at which point she allegedly kneed a deputy in the groin area.

The report says Stamm was put into the back of the cruiser while they attempted to talk to her mother. While they were speaking with the relative, Stamm could allegedly be heard kicking the plexiglass partition in the cruiser and kicking the rear passenger window, reportedly trying to break the glass.

At that point, deputies say they placed leg shackles on Stamm as well and transported her to the jail.

According to the report, Stamm told deputies "when these cuffs come off, the first person I see I'm f****** up!"

When Stamm got to the jail, deputies say she continued being combative- to the point where Sheriff's deputies say they were unable to get a booking photo.

The toddler was released to the care of relatives.

Stamm is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday in Trumbull County.