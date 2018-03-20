Salem Police explain their presence at school - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Salem Police explain their presence at school

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
SALEM, Ohio -

Salem Police are using social media to let parents know why there was a heavy police presence near a school Tuesday morning.

Officers report on the police department's Facebook page that they were called to Southeast School after receiving a 9-1-1 hang-up call in the area.

Police say they checked inside and outside and found nothing wrong.

The posting says 911 hang-up calls are not uncommon and police handle them all as an unknown emergency.

Police say Tuesday's response was larger than normal due to the proximity of the school.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms