Salem Police explain their presence at school

Salem Police are using social media to let parents know why there was a heavy police presence near a school Tuesday morning.

Officers report on the police department's Facebook page that they were called to Southeast School after receiving a 9-1-1 hang-up call in the area.

Police say they checked inside and outside and found nothing wrong.

The posting says 911 hang-up calls are not uncommon and police handle them all as an unknown emergency.

Police say Tuesday's response was larger than normal due to the proximity of the school.