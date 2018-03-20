Warren G. Harding employee on leave after sexual battery allegations

An employee of the Warren G. Harding High School has been placed on leave, stemming from an investigation that began last week.

Warren City Schools and Warren Police are investigating an allegation of sexual battery at the high school that allegedly involved a teenaged victim.

The district superintendent says they are taking the situation seriously and became aware of the allegation last Thursday.

So far no charges have been filed and police say they are still in the middle of conducting interviews.

District officials have said that the victim is a student at the school, however, administrators have not yet clarified what the staff member's position with the district is.

