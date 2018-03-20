Troopers arrest man in Austintown with kids and pot in car

An Akron man faces child endangering charges after State Troopers say they pulled his car over in Austintown and found marijuana and two children inside.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News that they stopped a station wagon being driven by 49-year-old Mark Styka on Interstate 80 on Saint Patrick's Day.

The patrol says they originally stopped the car for a lane violation, but they found a small baggie of marijuana and a pipe inside.

Since there were two five-year-old children in the car, Styka was charged with child endangering as well as OVI and the marked lanes violation.

Styka pleaded not guilty to the charges and is due back in court at the end of April.