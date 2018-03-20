Warren police arrest man claiming to have uranium in his pants

A New Castle man who tells Warren police he stuffed uranium in his underwear, which later turned out to be marijuana, is arrested for alleged drug possession.

A Warren City Police officer pulled over 47-year-old Firas Ainalchaybeh at 12:15 pm Monday for reckless driving, just north of Clarence Street SE.

The officer says Ainalchaybeh left Trumbull Homes apartment complex in a hurry, and he spotted a cracked windshield.

According to the police report, the officer noticed Ainalchaybeh stuff something down his pants, and when questioned, he said it was uranium and that he worked for the government.

Ainalchaybeh later admitted he put marijuana in his underwear, which he said was purchased from the Trumbull Homes apartment he was seen leaving, according to the report.

The report notes Ainalchaybeh also had a lot of rocks on him, which he said were "spiritual rocks."

The officer says the suspect's statements were "complete nonsense."

The officer says he detained Ainalchaybeh for driving without a license and transported him to the Trumbull County Jail where, the report says, officers found a small bag of marijuana and an "unknown powder," which appeared to be suspected heroin.

Ainalchaybeh was issued a citation for driving under suspension and for driving an unsafe vehicle, according to court documents.

He was also issued criminal charges for obstructing official business and drug abuse.

Ainalchaybeh plead not guilty and his next court date is set for May 8.

