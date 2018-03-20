Medical Board accepting applications for physicians medical marijuana licensing

The State Medical Board of Ohio is now accepting applications for doctors in the state who wish to be able to prescribe medical marijuana.

Under the State's medical marijuana program, physicians seeking to have the ability to recommend or prescribe medical marijuana to patients must be licensed through the Medical Board.

The medical marijuana program, which is slated to begin by September 8th 2018, was passed into law in 2016.

Applicants must hold an active, unrestricted MD or DO license from the State Medical Board of Ohio.

Additionally, physicians who apply will need to complete at least two hours of continuing medical education that will assist in diagnosing qualifying conditions, treating those conditions with medical marijuana and possible drug interactions.

Doctors will then need to renew their licenses when their license to practice as a physician or osteopathic physician is renewed or restored. For renewal, they must also complete two-hours of continuing education classes in medical marijuana annually.

Those who to apply to become certified recommenders for medical marijuana cannot have any part in the ownership or an investment interest with medical marijuana companies, dispensaries, or cultivators.

Certified physicians may recommend medical marijuana only for the treatment of a qualifying medical condition.

Under Ohio law, all of the following are qualifying medical conditions:

AIDS

amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Alzheimer's disease

cancer

chronic traumatic encephalopathy

Crohn's disease

epilepsy or another seizure disorder

fibromyalgia

glaucoma

hepatitis C

inflammatory bowel disease

multiple sclerosis

pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable

Parkinson's disease

positive status for HIV

post-traumatic stress disorder

sickle cell anemia

spinal cord disease or injury

Tourette's syndrome

traumatic brain injury

ulcerative colitis

The state of Ohio has also awarded one million dollars to a New Jersey company to operate a toll-free helpline for patients, caregivers, and doctors using Ohio's new medical marijuana program.

A video with more information for those wishing to apply to be medical marijuana prescribers can be found here: