Medical Board accepting applications for physicians medical marijuana licensing

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

The State Medical Board of Ohio is now accepting applications for doctors in the state who wish to be able to prescribe medical marijuana. 

Under the State's medical marijuana program, physicians seeking to have the ability to recommend or prescribe medical marijuana to patients must be licensed through the Medical Board. 

The medical marijuana program, which is slated to begin by September 8th 2018, was passed into law in 2016. 

Applicants must hold an active, unrestricted MD or DO license from the State Medical Board of Ohio.

Additionally, physicians who apply will need to complete at least two hours of continuing medical education that will assist in diagnosing qualifying conditions, treating those conditions with medical marijuana and possible drug interactions. 

Doctors will then need to renew their licenses when their license to practice as a physician or osteopathic physician is renewed or restored. For renewal, they must also complete two-hours of continuing education classes in medical marijuana annually. 

Those who to apply to become certified recommenders for medical marijuana cannot have any part in the ownership or an investment interest with medical marijuana companies, dispensaries, or cultivators. 

Certified physicians may recommend medical marijuana only for the treatment of a qualifying medical condition. 

Under Ohio law, all of the following are qualifying medical conditions:

  • AIDS
  • amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
  • Alzheimer's disease
  • cancer
  • chronic traumatic encephalopathy
  • Crohn's disease
  • epilepsy or another seizure disorder
  • fibromyalgia 
  • glaucoma
  • hepatitis C
  • inflammatory bowel disease
  • multiple sclerosis
  • pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable
  • Parkinson's disease
  • positive status for HIV
  • post-traumatic stress disorder
  • sickle cell anemia
  • spinal cord disease or injury
  • Tourette's syndrome
  • traumatic brain injury
  • ulcerative colitis

The state of Ohio has also awarded one million dollars to a New Jersey company to operate a toll-free helpline for patients, caregivers, and doctors using Ohio's new medical marijuana program. 

A video with more information for those wishing to apply to be medical marijuana prescribers can be found here:

