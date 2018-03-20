Burlington Stores donates $10,000 to Warren teachers at Willard School

Burlington celebrates the opening of its new store by giving back to teachers in Warren.

"Burlington is very big about community and giving back to the community and our new store is going to be in this community in Warren," said Julie Roar, district manager with Burlington.

A $10,000 check was presented to teachers at Willard Pre K-8 Tuesday morning at an assembly with students who were eager to give their teachers a big round of applause.

Burlington is partnering with AdoptASchool.org to support teachers who often have to reach into their own pockets to buy supplies for their classrooms.

"They have a big job teaching our children every day and ensuring that they're getting a great education," Roar said. "The last thing a teacher should have to worry about is not having the right supplies in order to teach her students."

For every store opening, Burlington and AdoptASchool.org make a donation to a school in that community to celebrate the new store opening.

The new Burlington store at Howland Commons in Niles is scheduled to open Wednesday.