Michigan man charged with sexual contact with Newton Falls 7-year-old

A Michigan man is in the Trumbull County Jail after fighting attempts to bring him back to the area for nearly two months.

32-year-old Dustin Glidden, of Carson City, Michigan was indicted by a Trumbull County Grand Jury in January on one count of endangering children and one count of gross sexual imposition.

According to the initial indictment, Glidden is accused of the "torture or cruel abuse" of a 7-year-old boy.

The indictment also alleges that Glidden engaged in sexual contact with the boy on July 21st, 2017.

Prosecutors say that Glidden was in the area visiting his girlfriend, but could not clarify how or if Glidden knew the victim personally.

Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Diane Barber says Glidden was arrested in January, but fought the extradition process, requiring Governor John Kasich's office to send a warrant to the Governor of Michigan compelling the state to send him back.

Glidden pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held in jail on a $50,000 bond.

He is scheduled to be back in court on Tuesday, March 27th.