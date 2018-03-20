Sirens to sound in Ohio this morning - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sirens to sound in Ohio this morning

If you hear the weather sirens sound just before 10 am today, it's only a test.

The test is set for 9:50 am and is part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness.

Most counties in the Valley and Ohio will take part in the test.

The Howland Fire Department Facebook page made a post, asking for community participation and to notify the department if residents live near a siren and can't hear it.

"Each siren should alert and rotate at a high pitched volume," the post stated.

The sirens are meant to be heard from the outside to alert people to take cover and are not meant to be heard from inside, according to the Emergency Management Agency director for Trumbull County.

Most of Ohio's tornadoes occur between April and July but can still occur at any time, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness.

