Valley departments to take part in statewide tornado drill

Community members in the valley are asked not to panic during a statewide tornado drill and test scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The test is set for Wednesday, March 21 at 9:50 am and is part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness.



Most counties in the valley and Ohio will take part in the test.



The Howland Fire Department Facebook page made a post, asking for community participation and to notify the department if residents live near a siren and can't hear it.



"Each siren should alert and rotate at a high pitched volume," the post stated.



The sirens are meant to be heard from the outside to alert people to take cover and are not meant to be heard from inside, according to the Emergency Management Agency director for Trumbull County.



Most of Ohio's tornadoes occur between April and July but can still occur at any time, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness.