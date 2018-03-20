Survey: Hundreds support closing one Poland elementary building

Following an audit of the Poland Local schools District- which projected a $4.8 million deficit by 2022, parents, students, and community members were asked their thoughts about what the district should do.

Specifically, the Ohio State Auditor's Office recommended eliminating about 18.5 full-time positions, including administrators, teachers, library and custodial staff.

The district currently educates non-preschool students in five school buildings. The audit states directly "enrollment trends are significant to building operations, as declining enrollments could signify the eventual need for fewer buildings."

The audit recommended closing Union and Dobbins elementary buildings.

If the district were to follow these recommendations, McKinley Elementary would house K-3rd grade and Poland Middle School would house 4th-8th grade.

Following those recommendations, the district handed out a survey asking the community for their input. The results have now been returned.

517 handed in a completed survey- of those nearly 70% identified themselves as either a parent of a guardian of a student.

More than half of those who took the survey said that they believe the district should close one of the elementary school buildings. An additional 16% said both elementary buildings should be closed.

Additionally, those who took the survey were asked whether the district should implement open enrollment in order to generate revenue. Nearly 74% of survey takers said no.

However, 77% of respondents said they would support additional levy millage if the proceeds were designated for security purposes for technology, equipment, staffing, and building improvements.

Those who took the survey said they would also support an operational levy to try and supplement the $4.8 million deficit (63% affirmative responses).

In addition, nearly 43% of those who took the survey said they would support constructing a new K-8 building.

The full survey responses can be viewed here:

