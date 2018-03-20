Canfield attorney gets prison time for stealing from client

A local attorney who pleaded guilty to stealing more than 70-thousand dollars from a client, will do prison time.



Prior to sentencing, Benjamine Joltin told the judge that he is ashamed of the selfish decisions he made and the hurt he caused his client. That Client, Tracy Garcia was in court and told the judge that she lost her home because of the $72,500 that Joltin stole from her. Judge John Durkin sentenced Joltin in one year in prison and ordered that he make full restitution to Garcia. His defense attorney said he would make an initial payment of forty thousand dollars.

His sentence was actually one year each on charges of grand theft, passing bad checks and forgery, but they will be served concurrently. Joltin has surrendered his law license and will never practice law again.