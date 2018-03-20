Mahoning County ESC's superintendent to announce resignation

Mahoning County Educational Service Center's Ronald Iarussi is expected to announce his resignation Thursday after 8 years of serving as the superintendent.

Iarussi tells WFMJ that he will officially resign and begin his new position as the superintendent of Marion City Schools on Aug. 1.

As the new superintendent of Marion, Iarussi says he hopes to take his experiences at MCESC and the technical center, and apply them to his new position.

Iarussi says one thing he hopes to do is increase student achievement at Marion.

He notes how grateful he is for the past 8 years and is fortunate to have worked with a great staff.