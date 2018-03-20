Impactful Winter Storm Into Wednesday Morning - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Impactful Winter Storm Into Wednesday Morning

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
A winter storm will slowly move eastward Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and snow will fly across the Valley. Accumulations will average 3-6 inches and travel will be slowed as a result. We expect the snow to taper off and end during the mid-to-late morning hours. The sky will brighten a little in the afternoon but it will remain brisk and cold. 

Clouds should break for some sunshine on Thursday. By early spring standards, temperatures will be rather chilly once again. A similar day is on the way Friday. 

A modest warming trend is expected over the weekend and early next week. Sunshine will be the rule and a welcome break from the unsettled weather should unfold. 

