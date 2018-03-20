EXCLUSIVE: Warren mom wants Harding staff member facing allegations fired

Community members in the valley are asked not to panic during a statewide tornado drill and test scheduled for Wednesday morning.More >>
The testimony in the rape trial of a former Columbiana man continues in the Columbiana County court.More >>
A Michigan man is in the Trumbull County Jail after fighting attempts to bring him back to the area for nearly two months.More >>
State and federal law enforcement agents carried out a raid on a home in Niles on Monday.More >>
A local attorney who pleaded guilty to stealing more than $70,000 from a client will do prison time.More >>
A judge has ordered an Ohio fertility clinic that experienced an equipment failure that may have damaged thousands of frozen eggs and embryos to stop reaching out to patients.More >>
A panel of federal judges is throwing out a legal challenge by Republican congressmen to a district map developed last month by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.More >>
Police in southwestern Ohio say a Dayton school bus ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, leaving two students on the bus with minor injuries.More >>
A woman critically injured in a deadly ride accident at the Ohio State Fair would get nearly $1.8 million in a proposed settlement of her claims against the ride operator and companies that had inspected it.More >>
Authorities are investigating a home explosion in southern Pennsylvania that left one person seriously injured.More >>
Several truck driving groups have filed a lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the state Department of Transportation over toll increases.More >>
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Speedway gas station in Lancaster County sold the jackpot-winning ticket from Saturday's Powerball drawing.More >>
A 3-year-old Ohio girl who was hospitalized after her baby sitter's alleged assault has died.More >>
Police say a woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted before escaping from the trunk of a car in Cleveland.More >>
The parent company of Cedar Point amusement park in northern Ohio is partnering with a nearby university to offer a new degree program to train students for management jobs in the tourism industry.More >>
