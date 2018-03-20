EXCLUSIVE: Warren mom wants Harding staff member facing allegations fired

An investigation is underway into allegations of sexual misconduct in the Warren City School District.

The allegations involve a Warren G. Harding High school student and staff member who was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into alleged sexual battery.

The mom of the 16-year-old student, who asked not to be named, reached out to 21 News to tell her daughter's side of the story and share her frustrations as a parent.

"I never thought something like this would happen," she said.

Warren G. Harding's principal called the mother to inform her of the allegations involving her 10th grader last week.

She was told a classmate witnessed the incident and immediately reported what she saw to a guidance counselor on Thursday.

She says her daughter eventually described having a sexual encounter with a school staff member.

"You can't put it in words you know, we're parents, we're here to protect our babies and I wasn't there," she said.

After talking with authorities, she says her daughter opened up about what happened.

"She was like 'mommy I didn't know', she was like 'I'm sorry'," she said. "I'm like no, I said 'you're the victim okay'."

The girl's mom and aunt tell 21 News they worry about her having to deal with blacklash at school.

"You just don't know what can happen and I'm scared, what if she can't take it," her mom said. "The stress of all you know everything that's going on and I don't want to think of that."

She says her daughter is in a fragile state right now and she don't want her to return to school. The mom says she was told the staff member was fired. She wants him permanently removed from the district.

A school spokesperson says the staff member has been placed on administrative leave.

Warren police have yet to file any charges. Detectives did have the man in for questioning Tuesday morning.

The district's leader would not name the individuals at the center of the allegations.

"If it's any scenario what so ever involving a child, we are going to take it very seriously and we are going to be protective of a child if it is a student-student situation, if it's a student-adult situation," Steve Chiaro said, superintendent of Warren City Schools.