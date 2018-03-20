Former Columbiana man found guilty of rape - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Former Columbiana man found guilty of rape

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio -

A former Columbiana man has been found guilty of raping a woman last year. 

Robert Dale Graffius, a 41-year-old now of Boardman, was found guilty by a jury of first-degree felony rape for an alleged incident last June.

Police say Graffius forced himself on a woman, who he had been friends with for about a month, inside his then Columbiana apartment.

According to the police report, the woman says she became tired and went to lay down, which is when she alleges Graffius made advances on her but she pushed him away, and he left the room.

In the report, the woman says that she then left the room to find Graffius allegedly only wearing a t-shirt and playing porn on the TV. 

She continues to allege in the report that Graffius "forcibly" took her clothes off from the waist down and took her phone while she was yelling for him to stop — not letting her go until she had to use the bathroom.

The woman says she was hoping to try and escape while in the bathroom but Graffius allegedly followed her there and stood outside until she came out. 

After she came out, this is when Graffius allegedly pushed her into the bedroom, held her down and raped her, according to her statements in the report.

Graffius could face eleven years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, March 26th. 

