Crews catch people from 2nd floor balconies of Hermitage apartment building fire

By Natalie Hoelzel
HERMITAGE, Pa. -

Departments from across the Shenango Valley battled an apartment building fire in Hermitage Tuesday evening that sent three people to the hospital.

Authorities were dispatched to the fire at Monticello Apartments on Clifford Drive shortly after 6 pm.

Several elderly residents had to be rescued from their second floor balconies when first responders arrived.

"Crews went to work right away rescuing those people basically catching them off of the balconies and climbing up there with ladders to take them off their balconies," said Hermitage Fire Chief John Flynn. 

There are 16 units inside the building and everyone living there, about 18 people, were displaced Tuesday night. The Red Cross assisted with getting hotel rooms for those not staying with family.

Chief Flynn said that there were some injuries. Three people were taken to the hospital. Two victims were being treated for smoke inhalation, the other victim was being treated for a burn.

Public Safety Director of Mercer County, Frank Jannetti, said that he was told by a paramedic that none of the injuries were life-threatening. 

Authorities say the fire started on the first floor and traveled to the second floor. Flynn said that it is too early to tell the cause of the fire and it is under investigation.

Gary Podobnick was visiting his 95-year-old mother in law when he heard a smoke detector, smelled the smoke and pounded on doors to tell people to get out. He lifted her over the balcony to a firefighter.

"You literally saw the smoke and fire going from room to room and the fire shooting out of the roof and out of the eaves. If this would have happened at 10 p.m. or later with all of the elderly, no one would have made it because they don't hear a lot of them," said Podobnick.

Podobnick said that his mother in law lost her wedding ring, hearing aids, glasses, and clothes but he is keeping it all in perspective. Gary is grateful that their family is still together.

