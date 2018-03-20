People jumping off 2nd floor balcony to escape Hermitage apartment fire

The Hermitage Fire Department is battling an apartment fire on Clifford Drive.

Authorities say the fire at Monticello Apartments started around 6 pm Tuesday evening.

Hermitage Fire Chief John Flynn said 16 apartments inside the building have been affected.

Authorities say the fire started on the first floor and traveled to the second floor.

The fire chief says there are some injuries. Three people have been taken to the hospital. Two victims are being treated for smoke inhalation, the other victim is being treated for a burn.

Chief Flynn says the severity of the burn is unknown.

Authorities say people were jumping off the second-floor balcony to escape.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the affected families. All families have been displaced for the night.

The State Fire Marshal has been called to the scene.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.