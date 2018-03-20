Police: Woman mauled by coyote, left 'drenched in blood'

CEO of Youngstown City School District, Krish Mohip has not been selected for the superintendent position in Boulder, Colorado.More >>
The Lakeview School District in Cortland is building a new PK-8 school and 21 News got a chance to see the progress being made with the opening just a few months away.More >>
Youngstown State University is holding a career fair in which 84 employers are scheduled to be a part of.More >>
The Hermitage Fire Department is battling an apartment fire on Clifford Drive.More >>
A newspaper review of federal records has found that the number of immigrants arrested or deported by federal agents in Michigan and Ohio has risen in the past year as President Donald Trump's administration...More >>
Authorities say a fire at a southwestern Ohio apartment complex displaced families from a dozen apartments that were left uninhabitable, but no one was hurt.More >>
Authorities have charged a Pennsylvania couple after finding the body of a 6-month-old baby in a crawl space of their residence.More >>
State police say a pursuit through four counties at speeds in excess of 130 mph ended with the driver in custody facing charges involving the chase and $40,000 worth of untaxed and unstamped cigarettes found in the...More >>
Authorities are on the hunt for a possibly rabid coyote that mauled a Pennsylvania woman, leaving her badly wounded and "drenched in blood."More >>
Police departments in a south-central Pennsylvania county say they collected 5.51 tons of drugs and medicine last year that was converted into electricity.More >>
A judge has ordered an Ohio fertility clinic that experienced an equipment failure that may have damaged thousands of frozen eggs and embryos to stop reaching out to patients.More >>
A panel of federal judges is throwing out a legal challenge by Republican congressmen to a district map developed last month by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.More >>
Police in southwestern Ohio say a Dayton school bus ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, leaving two students on the bus with minor injuries.More >>
A woman critically injured in a deadly ride accident at the Ohio State Fair would get nearly $1.8 million in a proposed settlement of her claims against the ride operator and companies that had inspected it.More >>
Authorities are investigating a home explosion in southern Pennsylvania that left one person seriously injured.More >>
