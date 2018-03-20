Krish Mohip not selected as superintendent in Boulder, Colorado

CEO of Youngstown City School District, Krish Mohip has not been selected for the superintendent position in Boulder, Colorado.

Mohip was one of two finalists who interviewed before the administration, community, and others last week.

He was selected from a field of more than 1,000 candidates even though technically he has never been a school superintendent, but does have an extensive background in education.

The Boulder Board of Education voted to hire Rob Anderson as the district's new superintendent during a meeting on Tuesday evening.

Anderson is originally from Florida but moved to Fulton County in Atlanta, Georgia 6 years ago.

During his time there, Rob has served as the Area Executive Director for the Central Learning Community, Chief of Staff, Area Superintendent for the Northeast Learning Community and for the past three years as Deputy Superintendent of Academics.

Krish Mohip is a finalist for a superintendent position in Fargo, North Dakota. Fargo is the second largest school district in North Dakota.