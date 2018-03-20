New Lakeview school will change the way kids learn

The Lakeview School District in Cortland is building a new PK-8 school and 21 News got a chance to see the progress being made with the opening just a few months away.

From the outside, it looks very traditional. But the inside is anything but and it's going to change the way kids learn.

"It's absolutely making sure that our kids are future ready," said Lakeview Middle School Principal Ashley Handrych.

The first thing you notice is the open concept. There are large common areas throughout.

"Each common area houses two grade levels with the exception of kindergarten. It's its own entity and they share about 5,000 square feet of common space," said Handrych. "There are 10 classrooms around that space and every classroom have a sight line of what's happening in that common area."

That sight line is provided by a glass garage door that opens to the common area to serve as an extension of the classroom.

"You are able to have that garage door open or closed based on what activities and what lessons you're teaching that day and the idea is to open it to get your students out into that common area working in small groups, working with groups from other classrooms and collaborating and working together," Handrych said.

Another non-traditional aspect of the building is no more metal lockers.

"All of our lockers are mobile and each of the ends of the bank of lockers has a dry erase surface. So as a teacher, if I wanted to pull up a bank of lockers outside of my classroom to kind of make a front porch for my area that my students' bags and things like that would be right there. I have the flexibility to do that," Handrych said.

There are also classrooms that feature retractable walls so that two classes can open up and collaborate.

"When it's closed, acoustically, it rates higher than drywall. So you cannot hear whats going on next door, but you have the option of opening up and sharing your space with another teacher. So, in theory, you could have 50 kids in a room with two adults if you had an intervention specialist. Just all hands on deck kind of idea. I know on the middle school side of things, our math teachers have really jumped on this concept and they want to co-teach, they want to use grouping and flexible moving of students that way, so that's something we're really looking forward to," Handrych said.

It's the cafeteria that is really going to stand out. Leading down from a second floor open balcony will be a grand staircase, called the monument stairs. Those stairs can also be utilized as a learning space. The goal was to get kids out of the traditional classroom.

"I think that is not what we do in our real lives. The jobs that we have now, it's not sitting in a classroom, it's not that factory model of we're all in a row and its not what we should be preparing them for. So yeah, the idea is to get them moving, get them working with others," Handrych said.

There will also be a rooftop garden for outdoor learning opportunities.

"On top of our kindergarten wing you will see that we have a very large area that will be used for our middle school STEM program. There will be trays that the kids can use to plant and to grow things," Handrych said.

It makes you wonder if the kids will want to actually leave school.

"We wanted to design a school they're running into, not out of, that was our goal," Handrych said.

School officials also put a major emphasis on student safety.

"A lot of the things that we have worked on from the safety aspect is how people access the building. So when they come in, they beep to get into the vestibule and before they can even access the office, they have to be scanned in again. So we have a stop measure there so they can't get into the building, they can't even get to our office staff or secretaries without being buzzed through. We also have panic buttons in our classrooms, in our common areas and we have a high-level camera system as well. Our concept here is see and be seen. If there is something happening, we want our teachers to know about it so that they can report it. We have hold open technology in the common spaces so we're able to, from the office, I'm able to access the cameras and see what's happening in the building, so is law enforcement and if we need to contain or shut down an area, we have that ability to do that remotely," Handrych said.

So far the project is on track, slated to be done so teachers can move in, in August.