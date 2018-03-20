Second meeting held in Lordstown about distribution center

Some executives with TJX took their case directly to the people who complained about rezoning 300 acres from residential to commercial at a public hearing.

At two private meetings in Lordstown, the company let people know what they are doing to address concerns.

About 75 property owners in Lordstown Village, who voiced concerns about 300 acres being rezoned from residential to commercial, met privately with the senior vice president for distribution services, and the vice president of real estate for TJX Home Goods.

The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce set up that dinner meeting.

The Vice President for Economic Development for the Regional Chamber, Sarah Boyarko, said, "I think the company really heard what those residents were concerned about and made some adjustments. They wanted to share how they will address those concerns, and listen to any additional concerns."

Some are residents who live at Imperial Home Park said they are sold and believe the company will work to be good neighbors.

They told 21 News TJX executives committed to putting in more trees to help break the view of the proposed 1.2 million square foot distribution center.

Other concerns were also addressed.

Sheila Meadows said, "My concern was getting in and out of the park. The company told us they are going to put in two lights to make it easier for us to get in and out of the park." Her husband Glenn Meadows added, "People say there is nowhere to work so our kids have to move from the area to find jobs. I am glad our community will be getting a job fair when the company gets closer to opening."



But others are not entirely sold. They worry about construction noise for the next year and about future permanent traffic.

Cuba Adams said, "With the number of people coming to work, leaving work, the truck traffic, there will be a lot more traffic on Bailey Road. I am still concerned. I asked about air conditioning and they said it will be quite, state of the art."

The company intends to consider any additional concerns that they hear from residents at Monday's private meetings and work to address those plans prior to presenting their plans at the Planning Commission meeting Monday at 6:30 pm in the community room in Lordstown's administration building.