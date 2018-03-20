Second meeting held in Lordstown about distribution center - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Second meeting held in Lordstown about distribution center

Posted: Updated:
By Janet Rogers, Reporter
Connect
LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

Some executives with TJX took their case directly to the people who complained about rezoning 300 acres from residential to commercial at a public hearing.

At two private meetings in Lordstown, the company let people know what they are doing to address concerns.

About 75 property owners in Lordstown Village, who voiced concerns about 300 acres being rezoned from residential to commercial, met privately with the senior vice president for distribution services, and the vice president of real estate for TJX Home Goods.

The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce set up that dinner meeting.

The Vice President for Economic Development for the Regional Chamber, Sarah Boyarko, said, "I think the company really heard what those residents were concerned about and made some adjustments. They wanted to share how they will address those concerns, and listen to any additional concerns."

Some are residents who live at Imperial Home Park said they are sold and believe the company will work to be good neighbors.

They told 21 News TJX executives committed to putting in more trees to help break the view of the proposed 1.2 million square foot distribution center.

Other concerns were also addressed. 

Sheila Meadows said, "My concern was getting in and out of the park. The company told us they are going to put in two lights to make it easier for us to get in and out of the park." Her husband Glenn Meadows added, "People say there is nowhere to work so our kids have to move from the area to find jobs. I am glad our community will be getting a job fair when the company gets closer to opening."

But others are not entirely sold.  They worry about construction noise for the next year and about future permanent traffic.

Cuba Adams said, "With the number of people coming to work, leaving work, the truck traffic, there will be a lot more traffic on Bailey Road. I am still concerned. I asked about air conditioning and they said it will be quite, state of the art."

The company intends to consider any additional concerns that they hear from residents at Monday's private meetings and work to address those plans prior to presenting their plans at the Planning Commission meeting Monday at 6:30 pm in the community room in Lordstown's administration building.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Emails show FEMA silent amid chaos after Hurricane Maria

    Emails show FEMA silent amid chaos after Hurricane Maria

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:58:41 GMT
    FEMA was unresponsive despite urgent requests from supermarkets in Puerto Rico for fuel to keep food from spoiling after Hurricane Maria, letter says.More >>
    FEMA was unresponsive despite urgent requests from supermarkets in Puerto Rico for fuel to keep food from spoiling after Hurricane Maria, letter says.More >>

  • Can self-driving cars withstand first fatality?

    Can self-driving cars withstand first fatality?

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:57 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:57:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). A vehicle goes by the scene of Sunday's fatality where a pedestrian was stuck by an Uber vehicle in autonomous mode, in Tempe, Ariz., Monday, March 19, 2018. A self-driving Uber SUV struck and killed the woman in suburban Phoe...(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). A vehicle goes by the scene of Sunday's fatality where a pedestrian was stuck by an Uber vehicle in autonomous mode, in Tempe, Ariz., Monday, March 19, 2018. A self-driving Uber SUV struck and killed the woman in suburban Phoe...
    The deadly collision between an Uber autonomous vehicle and a pedestrian near Phoenix is bringing calls for tougher self-driving regulations, but advocates for a hands-off approach say big changes aren't needed.More >>
    The deadly collision between an Uber autonomous vehicle and a pedestrian near Phoenix is bringing calls for tougher self-driving regulations, but advocates for a hands-off approach say big changes aren't needed.More >>

  • Authorities recover new clues after another Austin blast

    Authorities recover new clues after another Austin blast

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:55:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...
    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms