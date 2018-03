The all state boys basketball teams were announced for Divisions I and II with Warren Harding Senior Delmar Moore earning third team honors.

He was the only player from the viewing area on the Division I teams.

In Division II, Poland's Braenen O'Shaughnessy was on the special mention list.

Three D-2 players were honorable mention, Cyler Kane-Johnson from Niles, T.J. Deshields West Branch and Salem's Mitch Davidson.