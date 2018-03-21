Road conditions: Valley commuters face slippery roads

As predicted, the southernmost regions of the Valley are getting most of the snow brought in by an early spring storm.

Schools in East Liverpool was the first district to announce it had canceled classes today.

Mercer and Lawrence Counties in Pennsylvania received more snow than Youngstown or Warren.

A Special Statement issued by the National Weather Service for Columbiana, Mercer and Lawrence Counties noted a line of moderate to heavy snow from Leetonia, Ohio to Tionesta, Pennsylvania.

Two inches of snowfall was expected in this area which includes the junction of Interstates 80 and 79 in Mercer County. At 5am traffic was moving slowly in the area.

The weather statement also covers the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

At 4:30 am PennDOT reported restrictions along I-79 northbound between the Route 19 and I-80 interchanges in Mercer County. Twin trailers, RV's, empty trailer trucks and combination loads are prohibited.

Interstates 80 and 79 at 5 am Wednesday

Interstates 80 and 376 at 5 am.

Another inch of snow is expected in Mercer County before 11 am.

Drivers are being advised to slow down and increase the distance between other vehicles.

Columbiana County

The Ohio Department of Transportation in Lisbon has seventeen trucks out on roads in Columbiana County where officials say the snow was coming down fairly hard at around 4 am.

Columbiana County, which remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until 8 o'clock tonight, was expected to receive one to three inches of snow overnight and another inch or two before 2 o'clock this afternoon.

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions according to the National Weather Service.

Mahoning County

The forecast for Mahoning County included one to two inches of overnight snow, followed by less than another inch during the morning hours.

The Youngstown Street Department has had ten trucks out since midnight treating the roads and freeway ramps with salt.

Trumbull County

Slippery roads are being reported in Trumbull County. At 4:30 am the Ohio Highway Patrol was investigating a report of a car in a ditch on Route 82 in Howland.

The National Weather Service says another inch of snow is expected this morning in addition to the one inch or so that fell overnight.