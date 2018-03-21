Crash backs up eastbound traffic on I-80 in Weathersfield - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Crash backs up eastbound traffic on I-80 in Weathersfield

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio -

State Troopers and are investigating an accident that shut down eastbound traffic at Interstate 80 at Salt Springs Road in Weathersfield Township.

Authorities say a car and a semi-tractor trailer collided at around 5 am Wednesday and both vehicles are stopped along the highway.

Investigators were working to open at least one lane.

Stay connected with 21 news for the latest on this developing story.

