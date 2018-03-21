Snowy spring weather brings accidents and school closings

Valley drivers are encountering anything but springlike conditions on their morning commute.

Accidents were being reported throughout the area at around 6 am Wednesday, and dozens of schools were being delayed or shut down entirely.

An accident involving a tractor-trailer and a car shut down eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 at Salt Springs Road at around 5 am. Traffic was moving again by 6:30 am.

Two tractor-trailers were involved in an accident about one mile west of Route 46 on eastbound I-80 in Austintown. It isn't known if anyone was injured.

Several cars have been sliding into ditches in Trumbull County.

In Braceville, an SUV slid off the road at Routes 5 and 534.

At Deforest and Niles Carver Road, State troopers are investigating a two-car accident. No injuries are reported.

State police in Mercer County are looking into a two-vehicle crash in East Lackawannock Township.

PennDOT is banning empty trailer trucks, RV's, Twin Trailers, and combination loads on Interstate 79 northbound from the I-80 to Route 19 interchanges.

