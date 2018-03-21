Spring kicks off with snow

The Valley is waking up to snow for the second day of spring! Snow showers will continue through early afternoon, tapering off in the Northern parts of the Valley first, and ending in Southern Columbiana County last.

By the time the snow ends, total storm accumulation should be around 3-6 inches for most of the Valley with a few isolated deeper pockets.

Temperatures today will climb to the mid 30's so snow should melt off many surfaces by the afternoon. That being said, take caution while driving, especially on overpasses.

Following the snow, this afternoon will be breezy, and temperatures will fall back to the low 20s overnight.

Chilly temperatures will continue through the end of this week before some warmer weather moves in for the start of next week!