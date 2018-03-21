Sheriff: Armed burglary suspect begs for food at Columbiana County home

What would you do if someone with a gun showed up on your back porch asking for food?

It resulted in a standoff with law enforcement officers when it happened to a resident of Woodsend Road in Butler Township Tuesday afternoon.

As it turned out, the man at the door fit the description of a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a .45 caliber handgun during a burglary near State Route 62 and Georgetown Road in Perry Township earlier.

The suspect ran into a nearby wooded area.

Deputies from the Columbiana County Sheriff's Department surrounded the area and began a standoff that lasted for two hours.

People living in the area were told to stay inside and away from windows during the standoff.

Eventually, deputies say they used a Taser on the man, later identified as 28-year-old Joshua Petersen of Salem.

Peterson was taken to Salem Regional Medical Center and is expected to be booked into the Columbiana County Jail on two previous warrants as well as additional charges stemming from Tuesday's burglary and standoff.