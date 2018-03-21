Great Groceries: Shrimp and Greens Pasta - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Shrimp and Greens Pasta

Shrimp and Greens Pasta

8 oz. spaghetti
8 cups chopped escarole 
3 Tbsp. olive oil
6 cloves garlic, minced
1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1/4 tsp. salt
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
1/2 cup chopped green onion
1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped
2 Tbsp. lemon zest 
2 Tbsp. lemon juice


Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add pasta and cook according to package directions, adding greens to the water in the last 5 minutes of cooking. Drain and rinse under cold water; transfer to a large bowl.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and cook until golden, about 1 minute. Season shrimp with pepper and salt. Add shrimp mixture to pan and cook until pink, about 3 minutes per side. Add tomatoes, red pepper flakes and green onion and cook until slightly softened, about 2 minutes. Add mixture to pasta. Add basil, lemon zest and lemon juice; toss to combine.

