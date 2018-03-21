Great Groceries: Carrot Cake - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Carrot Cake

Posted: Updated:

Carrot Cake

2 cups flour
2 tsp. baking soda
1/4 tsp. salt
2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
3 eggs
3/4 cup buttermilk
3/4 cup vegetable oil
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 tsp. vanilla extract
2 cups shredded carrots
1 cup flaked coconut
1 cup chopped pecans
1 (8 oz.) can crushed pineapple with juice
1 cup raisins
1 container cream cheese frosting


Preheat oven to 350º

In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine eggs, buttermilk, oil, sugar and vanilla. Mix well. Add flour mixture and mix to combine. In a medium bowl, combine carrots, coconut, pecans, pineapple and raisins. Add carrot mixture to batter and fold in well. 

Pour into a greased and floured 9 x 13-inch pan. Bake for 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool for at least 20 minutes before serving. Top with cream cheese frosting.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Spring nor'easter targets Northeast with heavy snow, winds

    Spring nor'easter targets Northeast with heavy snow, winds

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-21 13:30:31 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...
    A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More >>
    A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More >>

  • Austin bombing suspect blows himself up as SWAT moves in

    Austin bombing suspect blows himself up as SWAT moves in

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-21 13:30:03 GMT
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.More >>
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.More >>

  • Evacuees leave hard-hit California towns as storm moves in

    Evacuees leave hard-hit California towns as storm moves in

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:29 AM EDT2018-03-21 13:29:43 GMT
    (Kristine Sperling via AP). This undated family selfie by Kristine Sperling shows herself, from left, daughter Alice, 11, her husband Daniel, 48, and their dog King at their home in Montecito, Calif. The Sperlings evacuated from Montecito on Tuesday, M...(Kristine Sperling via AP). This undated family selfie by Kristine Sperling shows herself, from left, daughter Alice, 11, her husband Daniel, 48, and their dog King at their home in Montecito, Calif. The Sperlings evacuated from Montecito on Tuesday, M...
    A powerful Pacific storm moved into central and southern parts of California on Tuesday, dropping rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides brace for the worst.More >>
    A powerful Pacific storm moved into central and southern parts of California on Tuesday, dropping rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides brace for the worst.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms