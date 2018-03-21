Great Groceries: Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

2 cups flour

2 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. salt

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

3 eggs

3/4 cup buttermilk

3/4 cup vegetable oil

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups shredded carrots

1 cup flaked coconut

1 cup chopped pecans

1 (8 oz.) can crushed pineapple with juice

1 cup raisins

1 container cream cheese frosting



Preheat oven to 350º

In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine eggs, buttermilk, oil, sugar and vanilla. Mix well. Add flour mixture and mix to combine. In a medium bowl, combine carrots, coconut, pecans, pineapple and raisins. Add carrot mixture to batter and fold in well.

Pour into a greased and floured 9 x 13-inch pan. Bake for 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool for at least 20 minutes before serving. Top with cream cheese frosting.