Family blames doctor for child's disfiguration - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Family blames doctor for child's disfiguration

Posted: Updated:
Medical-Doctor.jpg Medical-Doctor.jpg

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Texas family is claiming in a medical malpractice case that a Pennsylvania doctor's decision to use a head wrap on their premature baby left the child with permanent head scarring.

Ian Harker and Corradina Baldacchino filed their lawsuit against Dr. John Chan, the Conemaugh Health System and its parent company in 2015. The couple's attorney told a jury Tuesday their 5-year-old girl will never grow a full head of hair, and she will face a lifetime of reconstructive surgeries.

The couple is seeking more than $3 million in damages.

Defense attorneys say Chan ordered the bandage over concerns the newborn had a growing hemorrhage. Baldacchino was 30 weeks pregnant when she gave birth in 2012.

Representatives for both groups declined to comment outside of trial.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Spring nor'easter targets Northeast with heavy snow, winds

    Spring nor'easter targets Northeast with heavy snow, winds

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-21 13:30:31 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...
    A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More >>
    A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More >>

  • Austin bombing suspect blows himself up as SWAT moves in

    Austin bombing suspect blows himself up as SWAT moves in

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-21 13:30:03 GMT
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.More >>
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.More >>

  • Evacuees leave hard-hit California towns as storm moves in

    Evacuees leave hard-hit California towns as storm moves in

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:29 AM EDT2018-03-21 13:29:43 GMT
    (Kristine Sperling via AP). This undated family selfie by Kristine Sperling shows herself, from left, daughter Alice, 11, her husband Daniel, 48, and their dog King at their home in Montecito, Calif. The Sperlings evacuated from Montecito on Tuesday, M...(Kristine Sperling via AP). This undated family selfie by Kristine Sperling shows herself, from left, daughter Alice, 11, her husband Daniel, 48, and their dog King at their home in Montecito, Calif. The Sperlings evacuated from Montecito on Tuesday, M...
    A powerful Pacific storm moved into central and southern parts of California on Tuesday, dropping rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides brace for the worst.More >>
    A powerful Pacific storm moved into central and southern parts of California on Tuesday, dropping rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides brace for the worst.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms